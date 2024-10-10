PTU, BSNL join hands to offer courses in telecom technologies

Students aspiring to specialise in telecommunications will now be able to gain domain knowledge, courtesy of a tie-up between the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) and the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)-administered Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Telecom Training Centre (RGMTTC) in Chennai.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on modalities of delivering education and training was signed recently at a function that saw the presence of S. Mohan, PTU Vice-Chancellor, and Kalyan Sagar Nippani, Director, Human Resources & Administration, BSNL.

The signatories to the MoU were R. Sundaramurthy, Dean, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research at PTU, and Thilagavathy D., Principal General Manager, BSNL, Puducherry Business Area.

The nodal points of contact for the execution of the MoU were Gnanou Florence Sudha, Dean, Students, PTU, and Sakthivel V. , Principal, RGMTTC, Chennai, a press note said.

According to the PTU, the MoU added an important learning and skill acquisition dimension for PTU students as the telecommunication industry had a critical role in shaping various sectors of the economy.

Students aspiring to excel in this competitive industry need to possess the right skills and knowledge to meet the demands of the industry. While formal education provides a solid foundation, it often falls short in equipping individuals with the practical experience and industry-specific skills required to succeed.

The collaboration seeks to bridge the skill gap in the absence of structured industrial training.

Under the MOU, RGMTTC will join hands with PTU to design special courses in telecommunication for updating the knowledge and skills of the students at PTU.

The MoU envisages skill-development programmes for UG/PG/Ph.D students of PTU and specialised vocational training programme in online, offline, and hybrid modes. The two institutions will also provide joint certified courses in telecommunication-related areas such as networking, optical fiber networks, mobile network, data communication, and telecom infrastructure.

The exposure will span industrial training initiatives, project training, site visits to BSNL locations, and placements for trained students, the press note said.