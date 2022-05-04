PTDC to venture into tour operations

‘Efforts aimed at raising income for the Corporation’

In a bid to generate more income, the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation Limited (PTDC) has decided to venture into tour operations from this summer.

To begin with, the entity would organise tour programmes to different parts of the country during the first week of June.

The Corporation has charted five separate programmes to Baralikadu falls, Guruvayur and Valparai, Wayanad and Coorg, New Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Goa. The trips are organised for two to nine days. While the tour to Delhi, Agra and Jaipur are planned in flights from Chennai, trip to other places would be in air-conditioned train coaches.

According to a PTDC official, the tour has been packaged in such a way that the government servants could use the travel programme and claim LTC. Interested people could dial 2339497/2335371 or 9940934539/7598084497, a communication from PTDC said.

Tourism Secretary T. Arun told The Hindu that these were a part of efforts aimed at raising income for the Corporation to make it self-sufficient. “The Minister has asked us to evolve plans to diversify the activities of PTDC to make the organisation profitable. We are working on several plans to make it self sustaining. Venturing into tour operations is one such effort,” he said.

Based on the success of the tour programme, the entity would venture into many other programmes in the coming months, he added.