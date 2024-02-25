ADVERTISEMENT

Psychotropic drug seized, one held in Auroville

February 25, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 785 gms of Tramadol, a psychotropic drug in Auroville and arrested one accused from Puducherry in connection with the case.

Police sources said the accused S. Manikandan (34) of Orleanpet in Puducherry operated a pharmacy in Chinna Mudaliyar Chavady and allegedly supplied the drugs to various contacts.

Following a tip-off, a team from the NCB arrested Manikandan near a restaurant in Auroville on Tuesday and seized 785 gms of the drug from his possession. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US