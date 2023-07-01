ADVERTISEMENT

PSU employees plan rally on July 6 seeking release of pay arrears

July 01, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The employee unions are demanding that the government constitute a tripartite committee with union representatives to find an immediate solution and earmark sufficient funds

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will take out a rally on July 6 to press for release of mounting salary arrears.

The representatives of the employee unions also plan to meet the Chief Minister to flag the issue, it was announced at a recent public meeting that was addressed by prominent leaders of the Opposition parties.

Pointing out that PSU sector staff have been going without pay for months together, the employee unions are demanding that the government constitute a tripartite committee with union representatives to find an immediate solution and earmark sufficient funds.

According to AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam, employees of PASIC have gone without salary for 115 months, of PAPSCO for 68 months, PONFAB for 60 months, cooperative fair price shop workers for 55 months, Housing Board staff for 52 months, PONTEX for 47 months and Amudhasurabhi for 31 months, among others.

While workers of AFT, Swadeshi and Bharti mills had dues running for 12 months, PRTC staff were left with salary arrears for over three months, he said.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, president of the Puducherry PCC, Leader of Opposition R. Siva, and trade unions leaders addressed the gathering.

