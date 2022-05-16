PSCDL signs MoU for execution of Smart city projects

Special Correspondent May 16, 2022 19:43 IST

Projects to develop and improve Goubert market, Smart Integrated Bus Terminus on 4.5 acres, Intra-city bus terminus on the East Coast Road, improvement of Botanical garden, and eco-tourism within the urban forest area in Swadeshi mill will be taken up

The Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Delhi-based National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited, for the execution of projects to the tune of ₹300 crore in the city. According to a release, the MoU was signed by representatives from PSCDL and NBCC in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly. The projects to be taken up include the development and improvement of Goubert market, Smart Integrated Bus Terminus on 4.5 acres, Intra-city bus terminus on the East Coast Road, improvement of Botanical garden, and eco-tourism within the urban forest area in Swadeshi mill. Development of a 3-km stretch of the Grand Canal ( including rehabilitation and beautification, pedestrian pathways, iconic cycle tracks), reconstruction of the Pudumai building on the Beach Road, and affordable housing project at Attupatti would also be taken up, the release added. Chief Secretary Rajeev Varma, Chief Executive Officer of PSCDL T. Arun, and Chief General Manager of NBCC P.S. Rao were present.



