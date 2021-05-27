PSA oxygen plant at Dental College set up

A Pressure Swing Absorption oxygen plant has been set up at the Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences (MGPGI) to treat COVID-19 patients.

MGPGI had been admitting around 50 virus infected patients per day since the college was upgraded to a COVID care hospital, Dean of the college S.P.K Kennedy Babu said in a statement.

The college has also been designated as a screening centre. Vaccination for people aged between 18-44 years was also done at the hospital. On an average, 150 patients are tested for the virus and 400 people use the facility for vaccination, he added.