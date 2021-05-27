Puducherry

PSA oxygen plant at Dental College set up

A Pressure Swing Absorption oxygen plant has been set up at the Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences (MGPGI) to treat COVID-19 patients.

MGPGI had been admitting around 50 virus infected patients per day since the college was upgraded to a COVID care hospital, Dean of the college S.P.K Kennedy Babu said in a statement.

The college has also been designated as a screening centre. Vaccination for people aged between 18-44 years was also done at the hospital. On an average, 150 patients are tested for the virus and 400 people use the facility for vaccination, he added.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2021 1:33:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/psa-oxygen-plant-at-dental-college-set-up/article34653420.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY