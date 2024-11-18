 />
PRTC workers go on hunger strike demanding regularisation of services

Published - November 18, 2024 09:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of PRTC Employees Union and PRTC Daily-wage and Contract Employees Union staging a hunger strike in support of their charter of demands at PRTC Head office in Puducherry on Monday.

Members of PRTC Employees Union and PRTC Daily-wage and Contract Employees Union staging a hunger strike in support of their charter of demands at PRTC Head office in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A section of PRTC workers organised a hunger strike on Monday as part of ongoing protests to demand regularisation of service of long-time contract recruits, including women conductors who had put in 14 years at work.

The protesters, led by members of PRTC Employees Union and PRTC Daily Wage and Contract Employees Union, also demanded regularisation of contract conductors and drivers who have completed 10 years of service.

The other demands, included implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme and the appointment of full-time Managing Director and General Managers at the PRTC.

M.T. Velayyan and M. Thamizhselvam, trade union representatives said the just demand for regularisation of daily wage and contract conductors and drivers has been accepted at various levels for the last six years, but was yet to be implemented.

Also, while the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations have been implemented for employees in other public sector enterprises, the benefits were not made available to those in the PRTC. Similar was the case with benefits like career progression scheme.

According to the leaders, during negotiations last month with the PRTC General Manager (Administration), they had been assured that the files pertaining to regularisation would be sent to the government and that a meeting would be arranged with the PRTC management to discuss outstanding demands.

Published - November 18, 2024 09:13 pm IST

