PRTC workers, affiliated to PMK, stage protest

December 20, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Employees of the Pondicherry Road Transport Corporation, affiliated to the Pattali Makkal Katchi, staged a protest on Tuesday to highlight their demands, including regularisation of the services of 247 contract workers. They also wanted the government to fix the private bus fares on a par with those of government buses. The women employees who took part in the protest demanded separate toilets. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

