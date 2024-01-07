PRTC to add 38 new buses worth ₹17.5-crore to its fleet

January 07, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Saddled with an ageing fleet, the government-owned Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will soon be adding 38 new buses to its fleet.

The new buses will come with passenger-friendly features, including comfortable seats and good leg space, officials said. The new batch of buses worth ₹17.5 crore will also be less polluting. The buses are being built in a workshop in Bengaluru and they are expected to be added to the fleet around Pongal, they assured.

Out of 70 buses plying in the Union Territory, a number of vehicles purchased under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) have clocked over 10 lakh km.

Apart from this, about 22 buses that are older than 15 years have been scrapped from April 1, 2023. From a fleet strength of 139 buses including long-distance buses, the Transport Corporation’s strength has come down to 70 buses.

“Over the last few years, many of the buses were prone to mechanical issues resulting in frequent breakdowns. But all that is set to change with PRTC deciding to upscale its operations with the delivery of the new buses,” a Transport Department official told TheHindu.

“The newer buses will ensure more efficient services for commuters and a significant number of these buses will replace especially those plying on inter-state routes. The focus is on time-bound procurement of new buses. Out of 38 buses, the body-building work on 20 chassis has already been completed in all aspects as per the specifications of the PRTC while the work on the remaining buses is underway. The prototype is expected soon. The government will be deciding on the colour scheme of the new buses soon,” the official said.

PRTC operates buses on around 56 inter-State routes.

Of the 38 new buses, as many as six ultra-deluxe buses with 42 seats will be operated on long-distance routes including Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory in Kerala, Nagerkoil and Bengaluru.

The remaining deluxe and semi-deluxe buses will be deployed on Puducherry to Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Karaikal among other routes. Once the new buses are added to the fleet, daily schedules are expected to go up.

In addition, PRTC will be receiving another tranche of 25 electric buses funded with an initial seed money of ₹23 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The 25 buses (10 AC and 15 non-AC) will be 9-metres long and will be deployed on 15 tentative routes within urban areas. Once all the vehicles join the fleet, the bus strength of PRTC will go up to 133 from 70.

