PRTC inducts 12 new buses, starts hop-on, hop-off service in Puducherry

The buses would ply on long-distance routes and the hop-on hop-off buses would be operated within the town and suburban areas, connecting all major tourist destinations.

March 02, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy flagging off PRTC buses on Friday.

| Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

In a move to improve the public transport system in the Union Territory, the Pondicherry Road Transport Corporation has inducted 12 new buses and introduced five hop-on, hop-off services covering important tourist spots in Puducherry on Friday.

At a function held at Thattanchavady Market Committee premises, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy flagged off the newly inducted buses and the hop-on, hop-off services.

Last year, the government had decided to procure new buses for PRTC. A sum of ₹17.3 crore was allocated to the Transport Department to purchase 38 buses. After tendering, the government decided to buy the buses from commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland. The manufacturer has supplied 12 buses now and they have been added to the fleet, said a Transport Department official.

The buses would ply on long-distance routes such as Mahe, Tirupathi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Karaikal and Kumbakonam. The hop-on, hop-off buses would ply within the town and suburban areas, connecting all major tourist destinations. The ticket fare for a person has been fixed at ₹150.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the PRTC was buying new buses after a long gap. “It shows the government’s commitment to improve the functioning of the transport utility. Now, it is up to the workers to make it profitable. The workers can’t blame a few officers if the utility incurs losses. The employees should work hard to make the organisation profitable and self-sustaining,” he said.

The Lt. Governor urged the employees of PRTC to provide quality service to commuters. The employees should make the Corporation profitable so that the government gets revenue from its operations, Ms. Soundararajan said.

Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were among those present.

