PRTC contract workers call off strike
The contract workers of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday called off their strike demanding job security, regularisation and revocation of the suspension of 12 employees.
They decided to call off the strike after Chief Minister N. Rangasamy held a meeting with their representatives and assured them that he will look into their demands.
The workers announced the strike last week after a PRTC driver was assaulted by the crew of a private bus at Villianur. Transport Minister S. Chandira Priyanga, during her meeting with the workers on Tuesday, gave an assurance that she will look into the issue of clash of timings of PRTC and private buses.
