PRTC contract staff announce series of protests for service regularisation

Published - October 09, 2024 10:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Over 250 drivers and conductors attached to the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) have announced a series of protests, including a pen-down strike on October 23, to press for service regularisation.

The contract recruits, under the auspices of the Kamarajar Manithneya Thozhilalar Sangam, staged a protest on Wednesday to highlight the “failure of the successive governments” to regularise their service in spite of assurances. “Many employees who joined service in 2015 and have been working for the PRTC for over ten years are yet to be absorbed as regular staff,” said S. Pradesh Kumar, the president of the association.

The workers say they continue to toil for a much lesser pay and without the benefits of a permanent job despite undertaking tasks, including trip schedules extending to Chennai, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam, and Nagercoil, similar to that of regular employees.

“It took ten years for our monthly pay to be increased from ₹6,600 to ₹15,000. It took a long struggle to even get a set of uniforms for the contractual employees,” Mr. Pradesh said.

The employees will launch a hunger strike on October 16, before the pen-down strike on October 23.

