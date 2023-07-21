Protests held in Puducherry to condemn Manipur incident

July 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Protests were held in the town to condemn the parading of women naked in Manipur. The women’s wing of the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) held a demonstration near Kamaraj Statue to condemn the incident in Manipur. While the AITUC held demonstrations near Immaculate Cathedral Church, Tamil outfits held protests near Raja Theatre junction. Lawyers’ wing affiliated to CPI (M) held a demonstration near the local court. CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, party leader Sudha Sundararaman, AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam and Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam leader Logu Ayappan were among those who participated in the agitation.