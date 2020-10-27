Protesting teachers held while marching to Raj Nivas

PUDUCHERRY

27 October 2020 00:40 IST

Aided school teachers are demanding pay, pension arrears

Over 100 aided school teachers were arrested near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Monday while taking out a march to the Raj Nivas demanding salary and pension arrears.

The protesters had gathered in front of the Cathedral to proceed to the Raj Nivas when they were intercepted by the police. The teachers sat in a dharna and raised slogans. They were later arrested and taken to the Gorimedu police community hall when they tried to proceed with their Raj Nivas picketing plan.

The teachers federation announced in the evening that they would not be deterred by arrests and would sustain their stir until their just demands were met.

A police officer said a case was registered against the protesters for violating the norms under which permission for the demonstration was granted. Later, though the police released the protesters, they refused to budge from the police camp for a few hours.

Around 400 teachers belonging to 32 aided schools have been on protest for the past three weeks demanding pay and pension pending for 11 months. The release of arrears has been caught up in red tape following difference in opinion between the Government and the Raj Nivas. While the government has sought to release at least a part of the arrears, the Raj Nivas has opted to withhold the payment until some of the school managements remitted their dues to the State coffers.