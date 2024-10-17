Protesters led by independent MLA take out a march to Raj Nivas condemning assault on trader

Tense scenes unfolded when trader organisations led by G. Nehru, Independent MLA, staged a dharna in front of the Raj Nivas on Thursday, bringing on a stretcher an injured shopkeeper, who had been hospitalised following an assault by miscreants the previous night.

The traders took out a march to protest against the attack and lack of proper medical care provided to Chandran, who was attacked by three men in his shop near the Indira Gandhi statue. The assailants seeking extortion money, fled the scene with a few goods from the shop, after the injured man raised alarm seeking help.

Chandran, who sustained injuries on his head and hands, was rushed to a government hospital. It was alleged that he was sent home from there after being administered first-aid. It was also said that the hospital staff had advised Chandran to visit the government primary health centre in Saram the following day. When Chandran reached the centre at Saram, the staff there directed him back to the government hospital as they lacked scan facilities. He then returned to the government hospital where he allegedly was not provided proper care, the traders alleged.

Seizing upon the issue, Mr. Nehru led a protest in front of the DGP’s office demanding immediate arrest of the assailants even as a few trader and community welfare organisations gathered at the government hospital.

Later, the MLA joined the protesters staging a dharna at the hospital alleging negligence in treating the patient.

As the police tried to defuse the situation, the group demanded the intervention of top health officials. On learning that the health officials would not be able to come, as a review meeting was in progress at the Secretariat, the group of protesters placed the patient on a stretcher and took out a rally.

As the march led by the Independent legislator passed the Assembly and turned towards the Raj Nivas, police scrambled together additional forces at the spot.

The protesters who began a dharna in front of the Raj Nivas, were redirected by the police to the premises of the adjacent Bharati Park.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and M. Vaithianathan, Congress Legislature Party leader, also reached the spot and negotiated with the traders and the police. The protestors refused to budge until a senior health official intervened in the issue. Later, S. Sevvel, Health Director, arrived at the spot and heard their grievances.

Shortly, an ambulance was called to transport the trader to the hospital. Another row broke out when the ambulance did not have any medical personnel. The protesters dispersed only after a doctor was summoned to accompany the patient. They later lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister.