Protesters asked to return articles stolen from school

The CB-CID team, led by Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque, inspected the private school at Kaniyamur near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

July 20, 2022 21:36 IST

‘If stolen property was not returned, the Police will intervene and take necessary action’

The revenue authorities have appealed to the people of Kaniyamoor to return all the articles that were stolen from the premises of a private school that bore the brunt of last Sunday’s violence following the death of a Plus Two girl. The appeal was made through Tom-tom and it was made clear that in case the property was not returned, the Police would intervene and take necessary action. During the violence, a section of protesters took away furniture and other articles belonging to the school on two-wheelers. A video of the incident went viral following which authorities issued the public appeal. Advertisement Advertisement

