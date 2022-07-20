Puducherry

Protesters asked to return articles stolen from school

The CB-CID team, led by Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque, inspected the private school at Kaniyamur near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR
Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI July 20, 2022 21:36 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 21:36 IST

The revenue authorities have appealed to the people of Kaniyamoor to return all the articles that were stolen from the premises of a private school that bore the brunt of last Sunday’s violence following the death of a Plus Two girl.

The appeal was made through Tom-tom and it was made clear that in case the property was not returned, the Police would intervene and take necessary action. During the violence, a section of protesters took away furniture and other articles belonging to the school on two-wheelers. A video of the incident went viral following which authorities issued the public appeal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...