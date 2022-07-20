Protesters asked to return articles stolen from school

Special Correspondent July 20, 2022 21:36 IST

‘If stolen property was not returned, the Police will intervene and take necessary action’

The CB-CID team, led by Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque, inspected the private school at Kaniyamur near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The revenue authorities have appealed to the people of Kaniyamoor to return all the articles that were stolen from the premises of a private school that bore the brunt of last Sunday’s violence following the death of a Plus Two girl. The appeal was made through Tom-tom and it was made clear that in case the property was not returned, the Police would intervene and take necessary action. During the violence, a section of protesters took away furniture and other articles belonging to the school on two-wheelers. A video of the incident went viral following which authorities issued the public appeal.



