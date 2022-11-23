  1. EPaper
Protest staged against govt. employees who skip work

November 23, 2022 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Activists staging a demonstration in Puducherry on Tuesday demanding action against government employees who abstain from work while on duty.

Activists staging a demonstration in Puducherry on Tuesday demanding action against government employees who abstain from work while on duty. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Several rights activists and non-governmental organisations came together to stage a demonstration against “absence” of government officers from work while on duty. They staged the protest near the Immaculate Church on Tuesday to highlight the issue. The protesters raised slogans condemning the attitude of government employees. They urged government to take stern action against the employees who were skipping work. The protest followed widespread complaints about employees skipping work and not reporting to duty on time.

