Protest over cancellation of election to set up committee for street vendors

January 09, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The All India Trade Union Congress on Tuesday organised an agitation against the Pondicherry Municipality for cancelling the election to constitute the Town Vending Committee under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Employment) Act, 2014.

The agitation was held to protest against the decision of the municipality to cancel the election scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions also joined the agitation to express solidarity with the street vendors.

A delegation of AITUC members submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma on the issue. AITUC secretary K. Sethu Selvam said around 12 members belonging to the street vendors were scheduled to get elected on Wednesday.

The Municipality suddenly cancelled the election without having any proper consultation. The setting up of the Vending Committee was necessary to conduct a survey of street vendors in the town, he said.