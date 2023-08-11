Protest held seeking removal of Pondicherry University’s Vice Chancellor

August 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Friday protested near Immaculate Cathedral seeking the removal of Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University (PU) Gurmeet Singh.

The protesters raised slogans against the continuation of Mr. Singh in the post. The High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe misappropriation of funds by PU authorities, said CPI secretary A.M. Saleem.

Mr. Singh, who was on an extension, had no right to remain in the post. The Centre should sack him in the wake of the direction of the court to probe misappropriation of funds disbursed by the Union government. They have written a letter to the President seeking her intervention in the issue, Mr. Saleem said.

CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam, VCK secretary Deva Pozhilan, former Minister R. Vishwanathan, and CPI(M) leaders T. Murugan and V. Perumal participated in the demonstration.

