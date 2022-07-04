Protest by teachers enters sixth day

The indefinite protest by teachers attached to seven Government colleges in the Union Territory demanding implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) as per University Grants Commission (UGC) recommendations, entered the sixth day on Monday.

A spokesperson of the Puducherry Government College Assistant Professors’ Association said that the teachers had been agitating for long for enhanced allowances and time-bound promotion. While the teachers had been giving their best, the territorial administration has been insensitive to their basic needs and service benefits, he said.

He said that several faculty members who had joined service as Assistant Professors had retired with the same designation even after rendering 15 to 20 years of service. Repeated requests for implementation of CAS had fallen on deaf ears. Though assurances were given by the Secretary to Education and the Director, Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) that the same would be implemented in the Budget for 2021-22, it is still pending, he said.