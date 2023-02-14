Protest against banners in Puducherry

February 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Representatives of various organisations on Tuesday staged a protest near the Puducherry New Collectorate against the banner culture. They shouted slogans criticising the Collector for his alleged inaction in removing banners and hoardings despite a court order.

Cut-outs and banners, erected at public places, cause hindrance to the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. The Collector had failed to act against those violating the court order, the protesters said.

They tried to enter the Collectorate but the police prevented them. They were arrested and later released.

