HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest against banners in Puducherry

February 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of various organisations staging a protest against display of hoardings despite a ban on banners in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Representatives of various organisations staging a protest against display of hoardings despite a ban on banners in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Representatives of various organisations on Tuesday staged a protest near the Puducherry New Collectorate against the banner culture. They shouted slogans criticising the Collector for his alleged inaction in removing banners and hoardings despite a court order.

Cut-outs and banners, erected at public places, cause hindrance to the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. The Collector had failed to act against those violating the court order, the protesters said.

They tried to enter the Collectorate but the police prevented them. They were arrested and later released.

Related Topics

Puducherry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.