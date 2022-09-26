The Periyar Dravida Kazhagam has withdrawn the hartal proposed on Monday to protest against the BJP government’s policies at the Centre. This follows talks convened on Saturday by District Collector E. Vallavan. However, the Hindu Munnani will go ahead with the bandh called on Tuesday to protest against DMK MP A. Raja’s remarks.
Proposed hartal in U.T. withdrawn
