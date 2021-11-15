Proposal mooted for infectious diseases hospital in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

15 November 2021 23:11 IST

Project will be undertaken with Central assistance, says CM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Monday that the government would propose the establishment of an infectious diseases hospital in Puducherry soon.

Addressing a function to mark the National Voluntary Blood Donation Month, he said the project would be undertaken with Central assistance.

According to the Chief Minister, the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic had also brought out the pivotal role for an institution like the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI). At the same time, during the period it was a designated a COVID-19 hospital, the IGMCRI had been unable to provide treatment to patients with other infections. The event was hosted by the blood bank of the IGMCRI and the Pondicherry Council of Blood Transfusion, Pondicherry AIDS Control Society. The Chief Minister, who commissioned a ₹6 crore MRI machine at the hospital, said efforts were underway to further develop the IGMCRI, and that filling of all vacancies had also been proposed. He presented mementos and certificates to the organisations that conducted the best blood donation camps between October 2019 and September 2021 and to the volunteers who donated blood between two and eight times.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rangasamy also urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and make Puducherry a 100% vaccinated Union Territory. Inoculation offered the only available protection from the severity of the infection and cutting its spread in the community.

K.S.P. Ramesh, MLA; Health Director G. Sriramulu; C. Udayashankar, IGMCRI director; I. Joseph Rajesh, medical superintendent, IGMCRI; Ramachandra V. Bhat, dean; S.P. Sinhasan, chief of pathology; and S. Chitra Devi, AIDS Control Association project director, participated.