Propagation of ergonomics for work-related postural problems

Published - November 24, 2024 06:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Jipmer’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation unit launched a month-long awareness drive on occupational ergonomics.

Jipmer’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation unit launched a month-long awareness drive on occupational ergonomics. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Occupational therapy section of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) Department of JIPMER has launched a month-long drive to raise awareness among staff, students and the public.

The campaign, which was launched in connection with World Occupational Therapy Day (October 27), based on this year’s theme of “Occupational Therapy for All” has been focused on the propagation of ergonomics for work-related musculoskeletal problems, a press note said.

As part of the campaign, the Occupational therapy OPD has been disseminating awareness on the issue for the benefit of JIPMER staff and students during regular OPD hours.

In addition, awareness camps that also shared a set of recommended corrective postures, fall prevention, modifications and adaptations at home, were also organised in collaboration with the JIPMER Rural Health Centre Ramanthapuram.

The initiative was led by Navin Kumar Professor and Head of PMR, Pratima Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer RHC Ramanthapuram and Sathish Kumar S, Senior Occupational Therapist.

Around 40 staff members and 150 headload workers benefited.

Another session led by Venkatachalam Dhanaselan, Padmapriyadarsini V and Devan from the PRM unit was organised for a group of about 50 women and geriatric persons.

An awareness video, pictures highlighting ergonomics and corrective postures are displayed in the OPD unit for patients benefit, the press note said.

