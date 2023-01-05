ADVERTISEMENT

Promotions, pay upgrade for PU staff

January 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

65 officers, technical staff and non-teaching staff awarded MACP and 19 officers and staff have been promoted

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh handing over promotion orders to staff at a function held recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh has sanctioned a slew of promotions, financial upgradation under Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme and service confirmations.

A press release from the University said 65 officers, technical staff and non-teaching staff have been awarded MACP while 19 officers and staff have been promoted to higher positions by convening the DPC.

The promotion orders and orders awarding MACP were given by the Vice–Chancellor Professor Gurmeet Singh to the employees at a function held recently in the presence of statutory officers of administration of Pondicherry University.

Promotions, financial upgradations to faculty, officers, technical and non – teaching staff are being provided as per UGC norms and Rules and Regulations of the University. Various welfare measures are in the pipeline, the press note said.

