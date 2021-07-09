Promotion for Pondicherry University faculty, staff

Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh has initiated steps to award promotions and financial upgradations under Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme to officers and non-teaching staff.

According to a press note, Departmental Promotion Committee meetings were being convened towards this purpose.

Pondicherry University has awarded promotion to 44 teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme. Further, interviews for award of promotion under Career Advancement Scheme to teachers are being continuously conducted to cover all the schools, departments and centres of the University at Pondicherry, Karaikal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and its constituent college, Pondicherry University Community College, Lawspet.

As part of this, four Senior Assistants were appointed to the post of Section Officer to hold additional charge. The newly appointed officers took charge in their respective offices where they have been posted by the university administration, the University said.