Promote tree protection and rainwater harvesting, Bedi urges officials

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi flagged the importance of conserving and protecting trees during a weekend visit to the Botanical Garden, a lung space in the city.

Ms. Bedi, who cycled to the venue along with a team from Raj Nivas as part of a weekend visit, fastened a sacred rope around the trunk of one of the oldest trees on the premises in a gesture believed to be a symbol of tree conservation.

“Trees will protest us if we protect them,” she said later in a message to the media.

Ms. Bedi named the tree after Balagandhi, director of agriculture, who was present on the occasion.

She suggested that all the trees saplings be named after the workers in the garden.

Ms. Bedi directed the officials to strengthen measures to safeguard the trees and create structures for rainwater harvesting.

ICICI Bank has volunteered to establish the rainwater harvesting system in the garden, a press note from the Raj Nivas said.

On its way back to the Raj Nivas, the team inspected the level of cleanliness maintained on Promenade Beach.