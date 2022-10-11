Promising start-ups in U.T. boost chances of investor support

PropelX, the maiden Start-Up expo, aimed at creating a unique platform where start-ups can showcase their ventures, meet investors, engage with government organisations and industry leaders

A clutch of about a dozen start-up ventures in fields as diverse as sustainable textiles, drone applications and robotics, have been identified with scalability potential to boost their chances of investor support during the Start-Up Expo hosted recently at the Puducherry Technological University. The “PropelX”, the maiden Start-Up expo and investor interface, organised by the Atal Incubation Centre-PEC Foundation with the support of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, saw over 30 start-ups making proof-of-concept pitch to a panel of potential Venture Capital investors. After screening, 12 potential growth stage start-ups that demonstrated scale and were in the process of exploring options to raise investments were shortlisted from the participating start-ups from across Puducherry, a spokesman for the AIC-PECF said. More than 20 start-ups showcased their products, services in the stalls during the two-day expo. About 100 incubators/ industry leaders/entrepreneurs participated in the event. The launch of “PropelX” was attended by Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, S. Ramkumar, Director, Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Government of Puducherry and S. Mohan, Vice-Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University. The start-up exhibits ranged across electronics design and manufacturing, electric vehicles, agri tech and edu-tech, Internet of Things (IoT), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), IT/ITES and sustainable textiles. According to organisers, the objective was to create a unique platform for start-ups where they can showcase their ventures, meet investors, engage with government organisations and industry leaders. The event also afforded an opportunity to network with business experts, explore partnership opportunities, find potential customers and interact with key stakeholders. “Puducherry’s start-up ecosystem has gained a greater traction over the past couple of years amidst the pandemic, but we still have to catch up with the other evolving start-up ecosystem in India with respect to the investment landscape which is one of the key accelerators for Start-up growth in Puducherry”, said Vishnu Varadan, CEO, AIC-PECF. The mission of the AIC-PECF is to build a sustainable start-up ecosystem in Puducherry that would include linkages to investors. R. Sundaramurthy, Executive Director, AIC-PECF, said the recognition of Puducherry as an aspiring leader in the recent State Start-up Ecosystem ranking by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade was a vindication of efforts undertaken thus far in building a strong incubation and mentorship ecosystem in the Union Territory. The event was attended by over 10 speakers, over 30 Start-ups, and a handful of venture capital investors. Pre-event capacity building workshops, including investment pitch deck format, pitch canvas, and understanding investor mindset led up to the event. These sessions helped start-ups looking for investments solve critical problems in convincing investors about their ideas and products, the hosts said.