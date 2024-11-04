Project to develop Thengaithittu harbour launched

The government on Monday launched a ₹53 crore project to develop the Thengaithittu fishing harbour.

A press note said Central sanction had been obtained for the project estimate prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy attended the ‘bhumi puja’ along with Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, MLA R. Baskar, Fisheries Secretary A. Nedunchezhiyan, Public Works Secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray, Fisheries Director Mohamad Ismail, and other officials from the Fisheries Department and PWD.

In this phase, it is proposed to carry out works to the tune of ₹46.16 crore, the press note said.

Thengaithittu is among the fishing hamlets identified for beach erosion prevention, shoreline management and southern reef construction.

It is also the hub of the proposed “Pondy Necklace” project to promote eco-friendly tourism that entails a three-mode mangrove trail project spanning Murungapakkam, Arikamedu and Veerampattinam hamlets in the U.T.