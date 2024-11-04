GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Project to develop Thengaithittu harbour launched

Published - November 04, 2024 10:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan at the launch of the project on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan at the launch of the project on Monday.

The government on Monday launched a ₹53 crore project to develop the Thengaithittu fishing harbour.

A press note said Central sanction had been obtained for the project estimate prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy attended the ‘bhumi puja’ along with Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, MLA R. Baskar, Fisheries Secretary A. Nedunchezhiyan, Public Works Secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray, Fisheries Director Mohamad Ismail, and other officials from the Fisheries Department and PWD.

In this phase, it is proposed to carry out works to the tune of ₹46.16 crore, the press note said.

Thengaithittu is among the fishing hamlets identified for beach erosion prevention, shoreline management and southern reef construction.

It is also the hub of the proposed “Pondy Necklace” project to promote eco-friendly tourism that entails a three-mode mangrove trail project spanning Murungapakkam, Arikamedu and Veerampattinam hamlets in the U.T.

Published - November 04, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.