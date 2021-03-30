Prohibitory orders; no fly zone over city for PM visit today

PUDUCHERRY

30 March 2021 01:06 IST

The administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr PC and declared a no-fly zone over the Puducherry airport in connection with security measures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday.

Collector Purva Garg in an order said the measures to ensure protection of the visiting dignitary were necessitated by the peak period of electioneering.

The 'No Fly Zone' declaration prohibiting the flying of any kind of aviation devices, including UAV, drones etc., in the region took effect on Monday and will continue on Tuesday.

Any violation of this order is punishable by legal action under Section 188 of IPC and other relevant provisions of law, the Collector said.

“The emergent nature of case and circumstances do not permit serving of notice to the concerned in due time and hence this order is passed ex-parte u/s 144(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973,” the Collector’s order stated.