Puducherry

Prohibitory orders issued in Mahe

The enclave of Mahe on Friday has issued prohibitory orders in public places.

Aman Sharma, Regional administrator-cum-Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mahe, has issued an order prohibiting assembly of not more than four people in public places till further orders.

Mahe has reported the first case of COVID-19 case in the Union Territory. A 68-year-old woman who returned from Umrah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia who tested positive for COVID-19 is undergoing treatment at Mahe GH.

