Prohibitory orders imposed in Puducherry and Karaikal regions till November 26

Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan said people have been advised to stay indoors due to Cyclone Nivar

The territorial administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Puducherry and Karaikal regions from 9 p.m. on November 24 to 6 a.m. on November 26 to avoid any loss of life when Cyclone Nivar crosses the coast on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters on the steps taken to prevent loss of life and property in the cyclonic storm, Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan on Tuesday said, “As per information received from India Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to cross the Pondy coast by around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday. It may change also,” he said.

Section 144 was imposed to prevent people from venturing out when landfall happens, he said advising people to stay indoors to avoid loss of life.

The cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal triggered intermittent showers all throughout the day on Tuesday. By noon, the beach road was closed and the police prevented people from coming anywhere near, as the sea turned very rough.

Coastguard alerted

The government has alerted the Indian Coast Guard after attempts to contact around 30 fishing vessels from Karaikal failed. The fishermen from the region had set out for deep sea fishing in 83 boats a few days ago.

By Tuesday, 53 boats reached the shores in Karaikal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. “We are not able to establish contact with the crew members on 30 boats and we have alerted the Coast Guard,” the Minister said.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force have reached Puducherry and another team was positioned in Karaikal region to deal with any eventuality. The NDRF would be assisted by personnel from the India Reserve Battalion and Fire Service.

Holiday declared

The administration had declared a holiday for classes 10, 11 and 12 till further announcements to facilitate setting up of temporary relief centres. The administration has identified 196 centres to set up relief camps. Adequate steps have been taken to provide food and other essential items in case the need arises, the Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi calls CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy over the phone and assured him of all assistance in dealing with the cyclone. Mr. Narayanasamy explained in detail the steps taken by the administration to prevent loss of life and property, the Chief Minister’s Office said.