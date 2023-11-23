HamberMenu
Prohibitory orders extended till November 30 at Kalapet

November 23, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Residents staging a protest highlighting the lack of safety mneasures at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Kalapet. File photo

Residents staging a protest highlighting the lack of safety mneasures at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Kalapet. File photo | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The prohibitory orders clamped in Kalapet Revenue Village following the fire mishap at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited has been extended upto November 30.

After protests erupted in the area following the fire on the night of November 4, Collector E. Vallavan had invoked prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code till November 22.

“Keeping in view of the continuing law and order situation, the prohibitory order passed earlier under section 144 of CrPC has been extended upto November 30,” Mr. Vallavan said in another order issued on Wednesday.

Two workers, including a minor, have succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at Chennai. Several workers are still under treatment, said a revenue official.

Puducherry

