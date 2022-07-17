Puducherry

Prohibitory orders clamped in Kallakurichi taluk and two firkas following violence over death of schoolgirl

People crowding the Chinna Salem-Kallakurichi Road where the protest took place on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI July 17, 2022 16:27 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 16:28 IST

The Revenue Divisional Officer of Kallakurichi has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Kallakurichi taluk, Chinna Salem, and Nainarpalayam Firkas following Sunday’s violence over the death of a Class XII girl student of a private residential school at Kaniyamoor on July 13.

In her order dated July 17, 2022, RDO S. Pavithra said the family members and relatives of the girl resorted to protests on July 13, 14, and 16. On Sunday, members belonging to various outfits pelted stones on police personnel deployed near the private school and also burnt buses of the institution and the police.

Prohibitory orders had been clamped as there was an urgent need to maintain law and order in the area. It would be in force in Kallakurichi taluk, Chinna Salem, and Nainarpalayam firkas from July 17 to 31, she said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...