Programme to train women in operating e-autorickshaws in the Union Territory

November 25, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister inaugurates programme, hands over e-autorickshaws to Transport Department

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department will provide assistance to train women in riding e-autorickshaws and help them obtain driving licence. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Transport Department on Friday launched a programme to train women interested in operating e-autorickshaw in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the programme by handing over two e-autorickshaws to the Transport Department.

Transport Commissioner A. S. Sivakumar said the e-autorickshaws would be utilised to train women interested in operating e-vehicles. The department would provide assistance to train women and help them obtain driving licence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government was devising various schemes to assist women become self-reliant. More women coming into the transport sector would contribute towards ensuring safety of women passengers, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Transport Chandira Priyanga and department officials attended the launch of vehicle at the Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US