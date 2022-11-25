Programme to train women in operating e-autorickshaws in the Union Territory

November 25, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Transport Department on Friday launched a programme to train women interested in operating e-autorickshaw in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the programme by handing over two e-autorickshaws to the Transport Department.

Transport Commissioner A. S. Sivakumar said the e-autorickshaws would be utilised to train women interested in operating e-vehicles. The department would provide assistance to train women and help them obtain driving licence.

The government was devising various schemes to assist women become self-reliant. More women coming into the transport sector would contribute towards ensuring safety of women passengers, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Transport Chandira Priyanga and department officials attended the launch of vehicle at the Assembly.