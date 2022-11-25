  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Programme to train women in operating e-autorickshaws in the Union Territory

Chief Minister inaugurates programme, hands over e-autorickshaws to Transport Department

November 25, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Transport Department will provide assistance to train women in riding e-autorickshaws and help them obtain driving licence.

The Transport Department will provide assistance to train women in riding e-autorickshaws and help them obtain driving licence. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Transport Department on Friday launched a programme to train women interested in operating e-autorickshaw in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the programme by handing over two e-autorickshaws to the Transport Department.

Transport Commissioner A. S. Sivakumar said the e-autorickshaws would be utilised to train women interested in operating e-vehicles. The department would provide assistance to train women and help them obtain driving licence.

The government was devising various schemes to assist women become self-reliant. More women coming into the transport sector would contribute towards ensuring safety of women passengers, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Transport Chandira Priyanga and department officials attended the launch of vehicle at the Assembly.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.