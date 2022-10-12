Programme rolled out to tap more solar power in Puducherry

Under Phase-II of grid connected solar programme by the MNRE, the Electricity Department has selected five vendors for installation of solar power plants in the residential sector in the UT

Amid the controversy over privatisation of power distribution in the Union Territory, the government is planning to give a major push to tap renewable energy sources. It is encouraging residents to install rooftop solar power plants in a bid to produce additional 5 mega watt of energy this year.

Under Phase-II of grid connected solar programme by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Electricity Department has selected five vendors for installation of solar power plants in the residential sector in the UT.

Following the selection of the empanelled vendors, interested persons could apply either on the national portal developed by MNRE or solarrooftop.py.gov.in for installation and availing 40% subsidy.

“Residential consumers could install the rooftop panels in their premises by registering on the portal developed by the Ministry or Electricity Department. Those who register with the national portal would get the subsidy amount directly. For those enrolling in the ED portal, the amount would be credited to the vendor and the consumer has to bear remaining installation cost,” an official told The Hindu.

The consumer should sign an agreement with the vendor that the installation and commissioning of the rooftop system would be in accordance with the technical standards and specifications issued by MNRE. The portal would provide entire details for installation and availing the benefits, the official said.

The Ministry would disburse a subsidy of ₹14,588 per KW for up to 3 KW installed capacity of a rooftop plant. For above 3 KW and up to 10 KW, the subsidy amount has been worked out to be ₹14,588 per KW for the first 3 KW and thereafter ₹7,294 per KW, the official said.

With a generally recommended 3 KW rooftop solar plant, a consumer could produce 400 units of energy per month. Households producing energy in excess of consumption needs can transfer the units to the Electricity Department, which would offset it against the bill.

The system works in such a way that in case of difficulty in drawing solar energy, power is drawn from the grid to power the loads. A bi-directional or net meter records the energy flow in both the directions and at the end of the billing period, net energy would be calculated. The beneficiary would have to pay only for the net energy used, the official said.

The UT currently has an installed rooftop solar power plant capacity of 25 mega watt which could generate 37 million units of energy that partially meets the needs of industrial, commercial and consumer connections. In addition, the territory has 10 MW of ground mounted solar plants. The total unit of energy generated from solar plants during last financial year was 41.111 MU, the official added.