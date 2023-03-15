ADVERTISEMENT

Programme being evolved to rejuvenate waterbodies in U.T., says Minister

March 15, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Replying to a question by Ashok Babu (nominated MLA), the Minister said the plan was to improve the condition of lakes and ponds in UT.

The Hindu Bureau

A comprehensive policy was being evolved to rejuvenate 500-odd waterbodies in Pondicherry, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by Ashok Babu (nominated MLA), the Minister said the plan was to improve the condition of lakes and ponds in UT.

The Centre had already included Puducherry and Kariakal regions for taking up tourism related works. A sum of ₹80 crore had already been sanctioned. A consultant would be appointed to take up tourism related projects, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was also in the process of evolving a programme to improve rain water harvesting facilities in U.T., he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US