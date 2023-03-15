HamberMenu
Programme being evolved to rejuvenate waterbodies in U.T., says Minister

March 15, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A comprehensive policy was being evolved to rejuvenate 500-odd waterbodies in Pondicherry, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by Ashok Babu (nominated MLA), the Minister said the plan was to improve the condition of lakes and ponds in UT.

The Centre had already included Puducherry and Kariakal regions for taking up tourism related works. A sum of ₹80 crore had already been sanctioned. A consultant would be appointed to take up tourism related projects, he said.

The government was also in the process of evolving a programme to improve rain water harvesting facilities in U.T., he added.

