Puducherry

Professor felicitated at Pondicherry University

more-in

T. Shanmuganantham, Assistant Professor of the Department of Electronics Engineering of Pondicherry University, was honoured for his design of terahertz antenna for 6G networks at an International conference on Nanotechnology, Laser Optics and Nano Materials hosted by the University of Malaya, Malaysia, recently.

University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitated Mr. Shanmuganantham at a function held at the varsity on Thursday.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Shanmuganantham said that future mobile communication required high speed 6G networks using terahertz bands with Nano fabrication technology. The terahertz range of frequencies extended between 100GHz and 3THz and the band was located intermediate to the microwave and the infrared regions, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
award and prize
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 2:17:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/professor-felicitated-at-pondicherry-university/article30110625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY