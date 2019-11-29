Professor felicitated at Pondicherry University

T. Shanmuganantham, Assistant Professor of the Department of Electronics Engineering of Pondicherry University, was honoured for his design of terahertz antenna for 6G networks at an International conference on Nanotechnology, Laser Optics and Nano Materials hosted by the University of Malaya, Malaysia, recently.

University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh felicitated Mr. Shanmuganantham at a function held at the varsity on Thursday.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Shanmuganantham said that future mobile communication required high speed 6G networks using terahertz bands with Nano fabrication technology. The terahertz range of frequencies extended between 100GHz and 3THz and the band was located intermediate to the microwave and the infrared regions, he said.