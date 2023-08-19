Products made by tribal artisans from across the country on sale at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry

August 19, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 50 tribal artisans from across the country have come together on a common platform at Gandhi Thidal on Beach Road to sell their products.

The Aadi Bazaar, organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India, under the theme “A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Craft and Commerce” have products ranging from handwoven cotton items, wool and silk fabrics, metal craft, terracotta, bead-work, tribal jewellery, tribal paintings, pottery, and other natural products for sale. The event will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. till August 24.

Products manufactured by the tribal artisans of States including Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Sikkim, Assam, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are on sale.

A release issued by the organisers’ said the artisans would accept digital payment for their products. The State Bank of India had given special training to the artisans on the use of point of sale devices for accepting digital payments, the release said.

The tribes have signed an agreement with online commercial platforms such as Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, and PayTM for selling their products, the release added.