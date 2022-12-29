Procurement price of milk increased to ₹37 per litre in Puducherry

December 29, 2022 03:59 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory government has decided to increase the procurement price of per litre of milk from ₹34 to ₹37 from Thursday.

Addressing a press conference along with Speaker R. Selvam and cabinet colleagues, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said dairy farmers would be given ₹3 more for per litre of milk they produced. The government has also decided to disburse the 5% incentive given to dairy farmers on a monthly basis. Till now, the incentive was provided only annually, he added.

However, the Chief Minister did not clarify on any commensurate change in the selling price of milk. To repeated queries, he said it would be known at the appropriate time.

The Chief Minister also announced the government’s decision to disburse Pongal gifts worth ₹ 470 to ration card holders. The gifts would be delivered through Anganwadi workers, he added.

A sum of ₹2,400 crore would be disbursed to the bank accounts of red ration cardholders for four months of free rice. Similarly, an amount of ₹1,800 would be credited into the account of yellow ration card holders. The government would incur an expenditure of ₹17. 50 crore for providing Pongal gifts and ₹67 crore for free rice.

A sum of ₹ 1,000 would be credited into the bank account of red ration cardholders for cloth during Pongal festival. The Social Welfare Department had started the process to provide ₹1,000 per month to women who are not eligible for any other financial assistance from the government. As per rough estimates, around 13,000 women would be eligible for the scheme in UT, he added.

Statehood issue

Reiterating the demand for Statehood, the Chief Minister said the government would take all steps to prevail upon the Union Government to provide the status.

“We have been requesting the Centre to accord Statehood status and we will continue to do. The government is planning to take a delegation of legislators and organisations to meet the Prime Minister to press for Statehood. It is our endeavour to get all the rights due for the elected government,” he added.

The Chief Minister also disbursed promotion order for around 130 mechanics working in the Public Works Department. The government had already issued promotion orders to around 350 staff in PWD, he said adding steps were being taken to fill all vacancies in departments.