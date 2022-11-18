Process to develop land at Sedarapet and Karasur has commenced, says Home Minister

November 18, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has commenced the process to develop around 750 acres of land at Sedarapet and Karasur villages for industrial activity, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam has said.

Inaugurating the third edition of Startup summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry on Friday, the Minister said a few weeks ago, the Centre had given approval to utilise the land acquired for Special Economic Zone at Sedarapet and Karasur Revenue villages for industrial purposes.

“The approval given by the Centre is a major decision in terms of improving economic activity and job creation in the Union Territory. We have already initiated the process to utilise the acquired land and the thrust will be on IT and pharma sectors,” Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Industries portfolio said.

Assuring all assistance to the business community, he said the government was keen on providing a conducive environment for entrepreneurs to start ventures.

The pending subsidy amount for eligible entrepreneurs till 2019 had already been cleared. The government had set aside around ₹10 crore for releasing the subsidy for 2019-22, he added.

A high-level meeting has been convened on December 1 to take a final decision on providing stamp duty exemption for entrepreneurs. Also, the government had sought sanction from the Lieutenant Governor to give powers to a committee headed by the Chief Minister on land conversion rights, he added.

The objective of the summit was to create a startup conducive ecosystem in Puducherry through pro-active services, strategic investment, effective administration and policy interventions to ease the ambience for startups.

Executive Director of Atal Incubation Centre R. Sundaramurthy, Chairman of CII Puducherry chapter S Sureender and past chairman, CII, M. Kalaiichelvan, participated in the inaugural session.