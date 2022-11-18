Process to develop land at Sedarapet and Karasur has commenced, says Home Minister

November 18, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry government keen on providing a conducive environment for entrepreneurs to start ventures: Namassivayam

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam speaking at the Startup summit organised by CII in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The government has commenced the process to develop around 750 acres of land at Sedarapet and Karasur villages for industrial activity, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the third edition of Startup summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry on Friday, the Minister said a few weeks ago, the Centre had given approval to utilise the land acquired for Special Economic Zone at Sedarapet and Karasur Revenue villages for industrial purposes.

“The approval given by the Centre is a major decision in terms of improving economic activity and job creation in the Union Territory. We have already initiated the process to utilise the acquired land and the thrust will be on IT and pharma sectors,” Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Industries portfolio said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assuring all assistance to the business community, he said the government was keen on providing a conducive environment for entrepreneurs to start ventures.

The pending subsidy amount for eligible entrepreneurs till 2019 had already been cleared. The government had set aside around ₹10 crore for releasing the subsidy for 2019-22, he added.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

A high-level meeting has been convened on December 1 to take a final decision on providing stamp duty exemption for entrepreneurs. Also, the government had sought sanction from the Lieutenant Governor to give powers to a committee headed by the Chief Minister on land conversion rights, he added.

The objective of the summit was to create a startup conducive ecosystem in Puducherry through pro-active services, strategic investment, effective administration and policy interventions to ease the ambience for startups.

Executive Director of Atal Incubation Centre R. Sundaramurthy, Chairman of CII Puducherry chapter S Sureender and past chairman, CII, M. Kalaiichelvan, participated in the inaugural session.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US