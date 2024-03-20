GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Process of filing papers for LS polls begins in Puducherry

March 20, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The process of filing of nominations has formally begun for the sole Puducherry Lok Sabha seat with March 27 as cut-off. The opening day ended without anyone filing papers.

A press note from the District Election Officer, A. Kulothungan, said nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or by any of his proposers to the Returning Officer, or in his absence, the Assistant Deputy District Election Officer, Puducherry at the office in the District Collectorate Complex, Vazhudavur, Puducherry - 605009 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. not later than March 27.

The forms of nomination paper can may be obtained at the office. The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on March 28 at 11.00 a.m.

The notice of withdrawal of candidature may be delivered either by the contestant, any of his proposers or election agent, who has been duly authorised candidate to deliver it to the officers specified, before 3 p.m. on March 30

The polling on April 19 has been scheduled between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

