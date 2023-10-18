Process initiated to recruit 500 home guards, says Chief Minister

October 18, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Steps are being taken to recruit 500 more home guards in the Puducherry police, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said here on Wednesday.

Participating at the inaugural of a three-day stress management programme for the territorial police force, the Chief Minister said the government has already initiated the process for the recruitment of 500 more home guards.

“We are in the process of making the announcement. The government wanted the recruitment process for the home guards to be completed by December. The recruitment will address the issue of a shortage of manpower for law and order and traffic duties. Along with filling up of vacancies, the government is also keen on addressing the infrastructure requirements of the force,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Rangasamy said consultations are on to work out ways to allow police personnel to spend a whole day in a week with family. “We are exploring the options to provide an off or leave for the men every week so that they could spend quality time with their family,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the nature of work involves a lot of stress for policemen. “They will have to work even during festival days. The nature of work also gives them lot of stress,” she said.

‘Mental health is very important’

She urged policemen to concentrate on their personal wellbeing through regular health check-ups and lead a happy family life without compromising on their official responsibilities. “You should try to keep a balance between your personal and professional life. Mental health is very important to lead a healthy life,” L-G said.

The stress management programme held at the Government Medical College will see the participation of around 300 policemen. The courses will be handled by officers from the National Mental Health Programme.

Government whip A.K. D. Arumugham, AINRC legislator K. S. P. Ramesh, Director General of Police B. Srinivas, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav were among those who were present at the inaugural.

