Probe sought into recent appointments in Puducherry Health Department

March 01, 2022 19:55 IST

Confederation of the Puducherry Government Employees’ Associations alleges that there are irregularities in appointments given on compassionate grounds

The Confederation of the Puducherry Government Employees’ Associations on Tuesday urged the Chief Secretary to initiate a probe into the recent appointments on compassionate grounds in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, who is also the Chief Vigilance Officer, general secretary of the association K. Radhakrishnan said a comprehensive inquiry should be ordered into appointments on compassionate grounds made in the last two occasions.

The latest proposal for such appointments sent to the Health Secretary should also be probed as there are irregularities in it, he said. The association has also named a lift operator in the department as the kingpin in the appointment scam.

Citing the appearance of certain audio clips, purportedly having the voice of the lift operator, the association asked the Chief Secretary not to give vigilance clearance to the lift operator.