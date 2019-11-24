Puducherry

Probe ordered into police officer’s death

The government has ordered a probe into the cause of death of sub-inspector of Nettapakkam Police Station, Vibal Kumar, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said here on Saturday.

Shortly after meeting the family members of Kumar at the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister told reporters that the death of the sub-inspector was an unfortunate incident.

A team headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police was probing the allegations raised by family members of the deceased officer, he said. The family had held a superior officer in Nettapakkam Police Station responsible for the death of Mr. Kumar, he added.

Mr. Narayanasamy announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased police officer.

Earlier in the day, the family members met Director-General of Police Balaji Srivastava. He assured the family members of prompt action.

Following the assurance by the Chief Minister and the DGP, the family accept the body of the sub-inspector.

