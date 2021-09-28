Probe into cashew unit worker’s death transferred to CB-CID

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has transferred the investigation into the suspicious death of a worker in a cashew processing unit belonging to Cuddalore Member of Parliament T.R.V.S. Ramesh at Panikankuppam near Panruti on September 20, to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Police sources said the case, which was investigated by the Kadampuliyur police, had been transferred to CB-CID.

According to the police, the victim, K. Govindarasu, 60, of Melmampattu, was working as a labourer in the cashew processing unit for the last seven years. On September 20, Govindarasu was returning home after work when an employee frisked him and accused him of stealing 7kg of cashew nuts. Govindarasu was allegedly assaulted on the premises and later taken to the Kadampuliyur police station for lodging a complaint.

The Station House Officer noticed bleeding injuries on Govindarasu’s face and asked the complainants Kandavelu and Shanmugam to take him to the hospital for treatment. However, the duo reportedly took the victim back to the cashew processing unit. Govindarasu was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the unit a few hours later.

The victim’s family had also filed a petition in the Madras High Court demanding a CBI probe into the incident.